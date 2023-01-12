Gunmen Attack Ihiala LG Headquarters, Kill Four Vigilantes

Gunmen on Thursday killed four vigilantes on duty and set five buildings ablaze in Ihiala, the headquarters of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, the attackers beheaded one of the victims.

He said they set the five buildings on five using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The police spokesperson, however, said the police and military operatives in Ihiala neutralized one of the attackers after responding to a distress call at about 2:55 am on Thursday.

He said the joint force operatives also recovered two locally made IED launchers, seven undetonated IEDs, forty pieces of live cartridges, fifteen live 7.62MM AK-47 ammunition, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons.

DSP Ikenga also said the joint force operatives’ engagement with the arsonists obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

He added that the bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations are still ongoing.

The incident happened just after four persons were killed on Tuesday in the Eziani community of the same council area.

Channels Television reported that the gunmen were said to have stormed the community at Nzomiwu Street and started shooting into the air, killing the victims comprising three males and a pregnant person.