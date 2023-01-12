Nigerians Should Reject Tinubu, Atiku, Obi And Try Something New – Kachikwu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has charged Nigerians to try something different and vote for him in the February 25 election.

He said that his more popular opponents, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour party have all held offices in the country and have nothing new to offer.

Explaining why he should be voted ahead of other presidential candidates on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday, Kachikwu said, “If you take the trio of Asiwaju, Atiku, and Peter Obi, what they have in common is that they have all held office in Nigeria that is seen to be a failed nation.

“Nigerians must take a chance on trying something new. What we have experienced in the last eight years, can never be this bad. If we go with these people, we are continuing on this trajectory.”

The ADC presidential flag bearer also frowned at the endorsement of some of his opponents. He questioned the parameter used in endorsing candidates when there has not been any serious debate on the issues facing the country.

“People are making endorsements based on nothing. If we have had the opportunity to robustly discuss our problems as Nigerians, Nigeria will be better for it. This is what we have seen at all times, Nigeria a country of almost 200 million people has not had the opportunity to do this,” he added.

“So, we enter this election and nobody has come to say that we have debated the housing problem in Nigeria, the infrastructural deficit. What do we do about tourism? What do we do about healthcare, education, and our economy? Nothing, nobody has had the opportunity to discuss these in detail and we are going into the election.

“So, when people on 25th February elect a president, what are they electing a president based on when they have not heard anyone speak critically to all the issues?”