Obi Campaigns In Enugu, Urges Nigerians To Shun Tribal And Religious Sentiments

The Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to shun tribal and religious sentiments and vote for candidates with the capacity to fix the Nigerian economy.

Obi stated this during an interactive session with the management of the University of Nigeria Business School in Enugu on Thursday.

“This year’s election would not be by tribe. Everybody has told you no tribe buys bread cheaper. Every tribe is suffering in Nigeria. This year’s election would not be by religion,” the former Anambra State governor said.

“No religion buys bread cheaper and it won’t be [because it is] my turn because it is your turn. It is your turn to take back the country.”

He believes he is the “best candidate” and thus eminently qualified to lead Nigeria.

He also made a brief stop at the Nsukka Campus of the university where he told both the students and staff who came out in their numbers to show solidarity, go through his manifesto and support a new Nigeria.

It is an honour to return to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and to participate in the UNN business school Students/Stakeholders interactive session, and rub minds on some fundamental issues germane to the future of Nigeria. -PO

The former Anambra State governor, a UNN alumnus, had said he was honoured to return to the school.

“It is an honour to return to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and to participate in the UNN business school Students/Stakeholders interactive session, and rub minds on some fundamental issues germane to the future of Nigeria,” Obi tweeted.

After the town hall engagements in both the Enugu and Nsukka campuses of the University of Nigeria, Obi headed to the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu which was the venue of the grand rally in the state.