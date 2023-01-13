Alleged Cheating: Court Terminates Suit Against PDP Akwa-Ibom Gov. Candidate

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has terminated the criminal suit filed against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, said following an affidavit of urgency filed by Mister Eno on Monday and granted on Tuesday, the matter is terminated.

Iyanna had issued an arrest warrant on December 23 after convicting the governorship candidate on charges bordering on cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

The complainant in the suit is one Mister Edet Etim.

Although Eno’s campaign organisation denied knowledge of the suit, they later filed an application seeking to vacate the order on the grounds that they were not served the hearing notice of the suit.

The chief magistrate also vacated the warrant of arrest and set aside the entire proceedings and judgment.

But Eno, through his legal team, sent a petition against the senior magistrate over the issuance of an irregular and illegal warrant of arrest against him.

They called for disciplinary action against the chief magistrate.

In the facts of the matter, the complainant had alleged that he carried out a contract for the defendant which spanned for about six years, and he was supposed to be paid about N28 million.

He alleged that the defendant breached the contract and did not pay him.

At the day’s proceedings, the applicant was not represented in court

However, the defendant was not represented in court.

Delivering his ruling, the Chief Magistrate said he had already vacated the warrant of arrest and the judgment, “the matter is hereby terminated.”