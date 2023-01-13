Haller Scores Eight-Minute Hat-Trick In Dortmund Return

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller on Friday scored three goals in eight minutes in his side’s 6-0 pre-season friendly victory over Basel as he continued his comeback from testicular cancer.

Haller was subbed on just after halftime in the match, with Dortmund leading 3-0 in the fixture, played in the Spanish seaside town of Marbella.

The French-born Ivory Coast striker scored from the spot — his first goal in Dortmund colours — in the 81st minute after American winger Gio Reyna was brought down in the box.

READ ALSO: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Over World Cup Final

Haller doubled his tally just five minutes later when he tapped in a cross from Julian Brandt, completing his hat trick two minutes later when he side-footed in a corner.

Haller joined Dortmund in the summer of 2022 from Dutch club Ajax, but was diagnosed with testicular cancer before making an appearance for the club.

Haller on Tuesday revealed he had gone through four rounds of chemotherapy and had undergone two operations but has now fully recovered.

Dortmund, who sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga table after 15 games, re-start their season at home against Augsburg on January 22.