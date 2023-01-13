Kaduna Deputy Speaker, Assembly Member Dump APC For Labour Party

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isaac Auta, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and joined the Labour Party (LP).

Another member of the House representing the Zaria State constituency Suleiman Dabo has left the APC and moved to the LP.

The Deputy Speaker is representing the Kauru constituency.

The duo’s defection was announced by the National Secretary of the Labour Party and Chairman of the Governorship Campaign Council, Umar Ibrahim.

He claims that half of the state House of Assembly members are “Obi-Datti” apostles, who will work for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

The LP National Secretary also urged members of the party in the state to close ranks and unite so as to coast to victory at the polls, even as he appealed to the youth who constitute the large chunk of the party’s movement not to relent until victory is assured.

On his part, the party’s governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, described the Labour Party movement as “divine”.

Asake, therefore, urged members of the campaign council to see their membership as a “call to service,” considering the current mood of the nation.