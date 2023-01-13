Obi, Professor Yakubu, Kwankwaso To Speak At Chatam House Next Week

As Nigerians gear towards casting their votes come February, three of the main actors, Labour party flagbearer, Peter Obi, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) torchbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be guests at the Chatam House research event.

The independent policy institute headquartered in London is aimed at providing commentary on world events and proferring solutions to global challenges.

Peter Obi will kick start the event on Tuesday themed Nigeria’s 2023 elections: A vision for policy change and institutional reforms.

The former governor of Anambra State will speak on his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria, including the priorities for tackling deep-rooted insecurity and corruption, and measures to promote social and political mobility for Nigerian citizens.

Last month, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, addressed the British Royal Institute on matters relating to the 2023 general elections.

The INEC) boss, Professor Yakubu, will next take the stage on Tuesday, where he will discuss Nigeria’s preparations and priorities for ensuring electoral integrity and inclusivity.

He will also touch on the key challenges and plans for the conduct of the elections, including election security and the use of new technological systems.

Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, will round off the discourse on Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments.

The leader of NNPP will discuss his policy ideas for improving systems and services in the country, with a particular focus on the education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery.