Police Disperse Suspected kidnappers In Nasarawa, Rescue 30 Victims

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Police said it has dispersed suspected kidnappers at Saraduana forest in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and rescued thirty victims.

The police said it carried out a joint operation with operatives of Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group after receiving information about the unwholesome practice of the kidnappers in the area.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, the kidnappers who were trailed to their enclave dispersed in disarray deep into the forest on sighting the operatives.

DSP Nansel said the Commissioner of Police has ordered continuous combing of the Forest and applauded the courageous effort of the police operatives and Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group for a job well done.

He added that the Commissioner further assured members of the public that the operation will be sustained in order to rid the general area of suspected Criminals.