Trailer Crushes NSCDC Officer To Death In Niger State

A trailer on Wednesday night killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Kure Ultramodern Market in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The deceased was said to have been on his way to work the night shift when he was hit by the trailer.

The driver of the trailer reportedly ran away, leaving the deceased on the road. Though passersby attempted to help the Corps’ operative to the hospital, he died immediately.

The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed the incident, saying it was a fatal crash.

Tsukwam however added that the driver of the trailer was nowhere to be found, while the registration number of the trailer is unknown.

According to him, the remains of the NSCDC officer were handed over to his relatives by other officers who were on the ground after the accident.