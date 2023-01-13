Two More Edo Train Attack Victims Rescued

Two more victims of the train attack in the Igueben area of Edo State have been rescued, the state government said Friday.

Gunmen abducted about 31 persons in the train station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state. While a number of them are now free, the Edo State Government said two more kidnaped persons have regained freedom.

The state’s Commissioner for Communications and Orientation Chris Nehihkare in a briefing in Benin City, said one of the rescued victims include the President of the Igueben Area Customary Court Precious Aigbonoga.

But a policeman DSP Micheal Adams died during the rescue operation.

The victims were abducted on Saturday while waiting to board a train from the Igueben Station to Warri in nearby Delta State.