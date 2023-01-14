10 Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 10 persons and two injured in a crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Command in a statement by FRSC Superintendent Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, said the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday around the Oniworo area.

According to Okpe, the suspected causes of the accident were road obstruction on the part of a truck and excessive speed of a Toyota bus whose driver lost control and ran into the truck at the rear.

“A total of 19 persons were involved in the crash, two persons sustained injuries, while the remaining persons were unhurt,” she said

“Two vehicles were said to have been involved with registration number KLD539XA – a Toyota Hiace bus and a Mack container truck with no registration number on it.

The FRSC image maker said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at Ipara morgue.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, was described as “pained” that “simple rules refuse to be obeyed by motorists.”

Umar called for caution over poor visibility due to harmattan haze, saying motorists should put on their headlamps when the weather is poor.

He urged motorists, especially truck drivers, to always display caution signs whenever there is a breakdown on the road.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the victims and asked them to contact the FRSC Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.