2023: Obi Promises To Liberate Nigeria’s Economy, Tackle Insecurity

The Labour Party (LP) president candidate Peter Obi has promised to adequately address Nigeria’s security and economic challenges if voted into office.

Obi made this vow while addressing a gathering at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State capital on Saturday.

The former Anambra governor, who was accompanied by his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and chieftains of the LP, lamented the bad state of the nation’s security and economy and vowed to turn the situation around.

He said the “entire Nigeria is insecure, people are living in fear. We want to secure and unite Nigeria. We want to make Nigerians stop suffering by moving Nigeria from consumption to production.

“When we do that, no Nigerian would leave his community because of banditry. We would secure this country.”

He promised the gathering at the Akure City Hall that he will address the crisis in the education sector, create wealth and equally provide job opportunities for the youths. This is as he urged the electorate not to vote according to tribal and religious sentiments.

‘He Has The Character’

A salute to the spirit and resiliency of Ondo; a renowned Labour Party state. Thank you for the massive turn out and show of support and love. Four awesome rallies in a row. Appreciation all the way. -PO pic.twitter.com/qhs1K8Qpg5 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) January 14, 2023 Advertisement

Earlier at the event, the National Chairman of the party Barrister Julius Abure affirmed that Obi is capable of providing quality leadership for Nigeria.

“He has the character, image and competence. He has what it takes to change the political dynamics of Nigeria,” he added.

On his part, the Director of the Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation in the South-West and an indigene of Ondo State Olusola Ebiseeni insisted that it is the turn of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president.

“It is the turn of the South-East,” he told the gathering.

Obi will battle other top contenders like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) for the country’s top job.