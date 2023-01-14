Atiku Campaigns In Kogi, Promises Reactivation Of Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has promised to reactivate the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

He made the promise during his campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday where he also assured that the Federal Government under him will support the state government to clear all salary arrears owed civil servants in the state.

The former vice president also promised the restoration of other key infrastructure in the state and ensure better welfare for the people.

Saturday’s event was Atiku’s first outing since his return from the United Kingdom and he is hopeful that Kogi residents will back his presidential bid.

Atiku was accompanied by his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

Others are the National Chairman of the PDP Iyorchia Ayu, former governors, and lawmakers as well as party candidates in the state including the Kogi Central Senatorial district flagbearer Natasha Akpoti whose message centred on the need to empower women and children.