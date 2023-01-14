Fire Razes Shops In Ibadan Spare Parts Market

Traders at the Araromi Spare Parts Market awoke on Saturday to harrowing news of their shops having been gutted by fire overnight.

The fire which reportedly started around 2 am left shops razed and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The Oyo State Fire Service said the fire was put out around 5 am and cooling activities began immediately.

Motor spare part dealers, tyre dealers, beverage sellers and other traders at the market were said to have been affected.

Some of the affected traders who spoke to Channels Television appealed to the government to come to their aid as their sources of livelihood had been taken away.