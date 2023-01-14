NPFL: Enyimba Claim Maximum Points Against Nasarawa United

Enyimba recorded an away victory against Nasarawa United at the Zaria Road Stadium, Jos in a Match Day One fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Two first-half goals were all the Peoples Elephants needed to inflict defeat on the Solid Miners at their adopted home in Jos.

Elijah Akanni set the victory tone for the visitors in the 32nd minute with a left foot canon that left keeper Yinka David of Nasarawa United rooted to the spot.

READ ALSO: Nigeria-Benin, Four Other Nations Bid To Host 2025 AFCON

Seven minutes later; Imo Obot doubled the visitors’ lead, scoring from a free kick at the edge of the box that left the keeper stranded once again.

On resumption for the second half, Coach Bala Nikyu’s substitutions rejuvenated the team as the goalkeeper was replaced with Ameh Godwin which brought stability to the Nasarawa United defence.

Nasarawa United reduced the tally with seven minutes left as Oche Josiah followed up a rebound from Ikenna Offor’s penalty, which was parried into play, and headed home a consolation goal for his side.