Nwosu’s Resignation From PDP Has Vindicated G5 Governors – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says the resignation of a former Minister of Health and a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Professor A. B. C. Nwosu from the party has further vindicated the G5 governors who are demanding for equity, fairness, and justice in the system.

Governor Wike warned that if the party remains unyielding in zoning the party’s national chairmanship to the south, it should also be willing to face the repercussion.

The Rivers State Governor made the remarks when stakeholders of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area paid a solidarity visit to him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday. He said he has continued to challenge the party on the fact that everybody is equal in the country and that no one is a second-class citizen.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I have continued to challenge them. What is the problem? What are we fighting for? What I said and will continue to say is that all of us are from this country. Nobody is a second-class citizen,” the governor told the gathering.

“We are agreed that this is how our party will be. Recently, Prof ABC Nwosu resigned from the party saying that his conscience will not allow him and that the constitution of the party is clear, if you take this, these other people will take that. Why now are we saying that we won’t do it again?”

The governor maintained that “what the people are saying is look, ‘You have taken this, let these people take that’ and you are saying you will take all. If you take all, you will also face the repercussions”.

READ ALSO: Atiku Campaigns In Kogi, Promises Reactivation Of Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Rivers State governor declared that anybody fighting the state will be defeated. He maintained that even those opposing him within the PDP in Rivers State cannot match his political strategy, declaring that at the appropriate time, such persons will be smoked out.

Governor Wike said God has blessed the state so much that He will not allow its adversaries to become victorious because the protective wall remains difficult to penetrate.

This is as he stressed that even if Rivers State loves peace, it cannot be intimidated and made to succumb to those who just want to milk it and deny its rightful place in the scheme of national politics.

The Rivers State governor insisted that it is time the people of Ogu/Bolo local government and indeed all Rivers people stand up together, and boldly too, against those who are working against the interest of the State.

The people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area led by a government-recognized traditional ruler King Acheseinimie Frank were at the Rivers State Government House to appreciate Governor Wike for undertaking several infrastructure projects in the area dating back to when the Governor was the Minister of State for Education. He, however, made some more demands for his people.

While responding to the monarch’s address, the Rivers leader announced the award of a contract for the construction of a landing jetty in the Ele community and the reconstruction of Eteo-Ogu Road in the area.

The governor also assured that the balance for ongoing projects in the area will be paid in full this month. He told them to be ready to return 100 percent votes enthusiastically same way they have received projects from his administration so that the consolidation team that will be headed by the PDP governorship candidate Siminialayi Fubara will win at the polls.

He argued that Rivers State needs young and vibrant people, adding that he cannot support anyone close to 70 years to be the governor of the state.