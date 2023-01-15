Arsenal Beat Tottenham 2-0 To Open Up Eight-Point Lead Over City

Arsenal opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after winning 2-0 away to Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris’ own goal and Martin Odegaard’s long range strike in the first half earned Arsenal’s first away league win against Spurs since 2014.

The Gunners will take some stopping if they are to be denied a first league title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2003/04 after a first league win away to Tottenham in nine years.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors did the damage as Hugo Lloris palmed Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net before Martin Odegaard’s long-range effort found the bottom corner.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Spurs their customary comeback from two goals down this season after the break with saves from Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.

A fourth home defeat in five league games leaves Tottenham five points adrift of the top four.