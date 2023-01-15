Atiku, Ayu, Saraki, Others Pay Condolence Visit To Plateau, Mourn Members

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar have visited Jos to commiserate with the Plateau State chapter over the death of some party supporters in an accident on Saturday.

The PDP presidential flag bearer and the party’s Chairman Iyorchia Ayu led other party leaders to Jos on Sunday.

Atiku, who sympathised with the state chapter, prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead and wished the injured speedy recovery. He announced a donation of 30 million naira for the medical bills and treatment of the injured.

Ayu on his part expressed the party’s condolences and on behalf of the party donated the sum of 10 million naira to the victims.

Other party chieftains in the delegation were former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Senate President Bukola Saraki as well as other members of the presidential campaign council.

The delegation was at the residence of former governor of the state, Jonah Jang, where they were received by the state party leadership alongside the party’s governorship candidate Caleb Mutfwang.

The accident which happened in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state, claimed the lives of 13 PDP members and injured 64 others who were reported to be returning from the party’s flag-off and zonal rally held in Pankshin.