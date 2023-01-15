Obaseki Visits 12 Train Kidnap Victims, Hails Security Operatives

Governor Godwin Obaseki has visited 12 rescued kidnapped victims from last Saturday’s train station attack in the Igueben area of Edo State.

Last Saturday, 32 persons, including two workers at the train station, were abducted while waiting to board a train by bandits who invaded the station with sophisticated weapons.

During the visit to the Police Cottage Hospital in GRA of Benin City, where they had been taken for tests and rehabilitation after the rescue operation, Obaseki assured the victims that the state government will leave no stone unturned in securing the release of the two remaining hostages.

The elated governor also commended the crack team made up of various security agencies in the state, hunters, and members of the Edo State Security Network, noting that their gallantry and tactfulness proved instrumental to the success recorded.

“We think it is something worth celebrating and appreciate our members of the security forces for the sacrifice they have put in, the sleepless nights they have put in. We thank God that today which is Remembrance Day, we have something to rejoice about,” Obaseki said.

“We were able to track them and release 12 out of the 14 that were being held hostages unharmed.”

While 12 of the victims were rescued by the crack team, there are still two hostages being held by the abductors.

However, the police arrested some of the abductors during the operation, who are now being questioned and assisting the security team to trail other fleeing suspects.

See more photos from the visit below: