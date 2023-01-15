Lawyers Urge DSS To Obey Court Order On CBN Governor

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria are asking the Federal Government to ensure the Department of State Services (DSS) to obey the court orders from the Federal High Court and an Abuja High Court which had restrained them from arresting, detaining or intimidating the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement signed by Adetokunbo Olukayode, the silks urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to ensure full adherence to the rule of law and advise security agencies especially the DSS to comply with the court order of the courts and not do anything that will cast the present administration in a negative light before the international community.

The statement added that it behooves on all security agencies to obey the orders of the court until such orders are set aside by an appellate court.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has said that Emefiele has not returned to the country following allegations of terrorism financing levelled against him by the DSS.

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that Mr Godwin Emefiele is not in Nigeria; he hasn’t returned to the country because he has been declared wanted by the state security services,” Falana said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Falana also said the DSS does not need a court order to arrest the CBN governor if the Service has concrete evidence against him. He urged the DSS to proceed to arrest Emefiele upon his arrival in Nigeria, noting that the apex bank governor is not one of those constitutionally entitled to immunity in Nigeria.