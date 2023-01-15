One Dead, Another Rescued In Lagos Tanker Accident

One person has been confirmed dead and another was rescued from a fuel tanker accident, in the early hours Sunday at Otto Wharf Bus Stop on Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed this in a statement, saying the incident was reported at 4:02 am on Sunday.

Director of the Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, noted that the 45,000 litres diesel-laden tanker, heading towards Oshodi from Apapa, fell on a stationary towing van while negotiating its way through barriers introduced by toll collectors.

“The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire Crew of the Agency from resulting in fire outbreak and secondary incident,” she said.

“However, of the two male adults involved, one was rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and was rushed to the hospital, while the other was recovered suspected dead.

“The evacuation of the remains of the tanker and towing van is ongoing with any atom of further danger completely averted to bring the operations to a logical conclusion.”

See photos of the accident below: