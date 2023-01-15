Raheem: Lagos Court To Commence Trial Of Alleged Killer Cop Monday

A Lagos State High Court will on Monday, January 16 2023, commence the trial of Drambi Vandi, a police officer attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day along Ajah axis.

In a statement signed by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the trial of Vandi who allegedly killed Omobolanle Raheem on the 25th of December, 2022, along Ajah Expressway will commence on Monday, 16th of January, 2023 before Justice Harrison at a Lagos High Court sitting at TBS.

Drambi Vandi previously appeared before a Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba on Friday,30th December 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the killing of Omobolanle Raheem.

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that Mr Drambi Vandi has since been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre while investigations are ongoing.

The officer is being tried under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.