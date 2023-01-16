APC Sponsoring Michael Achimugu To Blackmail Atiku, Melaye Alleges

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of sponsoring one Michael Achimugu to blackmail former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Achimugu, who claims to be a former aide to the PDP flag bearer, accused him of using the Special Purpose Vehicles to usurp funds when he was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1999 and 2007.

The Tinubu’s campaign council subsequently called for the arrest and prosecution of Atiku for alleged money laundering and a breach of the penal and criminal code.

However, Melaye on Monday dismissed the allegations against Atiku and said that Achimugu was never an aide to the PDP presidential candidate.

“Mike (Achimugu) is being sponsored by the APC, Mike is being sponsored by Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that is why they need to follow up for the project they started in Mike. Mike is not a media aide of Atiku Abubakar,” Melaye said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday,

“The letters he brought online which Festus (Keyamo) is referring to are letters from support groups. It does not have the mandate of Atiku Abubakar, it is not from our campaign council and those letters were written by people that have no close ties with Atiku Abubakar.”

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson accused the APC of orchestrating “lies from the pit of hell” having realised that Atiku is a “leading presidential candidate” for the February 25 presidential election.

According to Melaye, Atiku remains the most investigated Nigerians as of today but has never been indicted or tried for corruption by any court in the country.

Labelling Achimugu as a “blackmailer” who has three ongoing cases of blackmail in court, Melaye said neither him nor anybody from the PDP Presidential Campaign Council would again comment on the issue as they intend to focus on more serious issues concerning the upcoming election.