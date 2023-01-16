Court Grants Ramaphosa Interim Interdict Against Zuma

The Johannesburg High Court has granted South Africa’sPresident Cyril Ramaphosa, an interim interdict against the private prosecution brought against him by former President Jacob Zuma.

The case which was to commence on the 19th of this month and required the sitting president to appear in court for the proceedings

Ramaphosa approached the courts for relief from Zuma’s private prosecution of him in his matter against State prosecutor Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan whom he accused of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case, and is charging Ramaphosa for failing to act against them.

The matter was heard by a full bench last week and delivering the brief judgement, deputy Judge president,Ronald Sutherland ordered that the application was indeed urgent given the closeness of the private prosecution commencement date.

Mr Zuma has been interdicted from proceeding with the process for now, also punitive cost aspects has been reserved for the conclusion of Part B of the application which will deal with the legality of the summons for the private prosecution.

The judgment means that Ramaphosa will not have to stand in the dock this week as an accused.