Gov Makinde Swears In Justice Yerima As Oyo Acting CJ

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has sworn in Justice Iyabo Yerima as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

At the ceremony held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, Makinde said that his administration will give Justice Yerima the support needed to carry out her duties diligently.

The governor said his administration will continue to work with all other arms of government to ensure a system that the people of Oyo State will be proud of.

“I must say that the fact Justice Yerima is the acting Chief Judge, it does not remove anything from her abilities, and on numerous occasions, she has acted on behalf of Hon. Justice Muntar Abimbola (rtd). So, she is up to the task and we have no fears about giving her this official recognition,” he said.

“Of course, for me, I brought in the first female SSG, and then I have the Head of Service, who is also a woman.”

The governor equally promised to give the new Acting CJ the necessary support needed to perform her duties, saying, “While Justice Yerima is serving, we will give her all the support needed to carry out her work as we did with the former Chief Judge.

“We all know that the Executive and the Judiciary are separate arms of government but working harmoniously will produce a kind of system that the people of Oyo State will be proud of.

“Our administration is always more interested in the office than in the person as that is how good system operates.

“We are sure that if treated with the right level of honour and dignity, then, whoever occupies the seat, whether temporarily or permanently, will become a beneficiary. That is exactly what is happening,” he added.