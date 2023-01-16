Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Calls For Prosecution Of Atiku For Alleged Money Laundering

The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization has called for the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for alleged money laundering and a breach of the penal and criminal code.

The organisation made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, maintaining that Atiku does not enjoy any immunity.

Addressing newsmen, the heads of media directorates of the organisation Dele Alake, Festus Keyamo, Bayo Onanuga, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Idris Mohammed, also urged Atiku to resign his candidature and apologise to Nigerians for allegedly using private accounts to siphon monies from the public treasury.

According to them, the campaign organisation will pursue legal means to seek the former vice president’s disqualification from the elections next month for alleged corruption.

The development comes on the heels of corruption accusations by Michael Achimugu, a former aide to Atiku.

Achimugu had claimed that the PDP chieftain used the Special Purpose Vehicle scheme to take funds from an ex-Plateau State governor Joshua Dariye who was convicted for the misappropriation of the Ecological Fund. The former governor has been pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari. While Atiku was Nigeria’s vice president from 1999 to 2007, Dariye was a governor during the same period.

But Phrank Shaibu, the SA Public Communications for Atiku, has dismissed Achimugu’s claims, describing them as “hear say”.

“At the appropriate time, we would issue a statement,” he added during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.