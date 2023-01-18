IGP Has Four Years, Not Retiring During 2023 Elections – Minister

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba will not be retiring midway into the 2023 general elections that will commence on February 25, the Federal Government said on Wednesday.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi stated this while addressing reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the Police Act 2020 gives the IGP a four-year tenure which cannot be interrupted by retirement age.

“By the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So, the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise,” the minister explained.

Baba, appointed as the police boss by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021, will reportedly turn 60 on March 1.

There have been concerns about the possibility of the IGP retiring from the Force amidst the 2023 elections. While the presidential and National Assembly polls are slated for February 25, the governorship and state house of assembly elections will hold on March 11.

Dingyadi also stated that the FEC approved a draft bill for an Act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institutions.

According to him, the piece of legislation will only give legal backing to about 20 existing training institutions nationwide, and not to build new ones.

He announced that from investigations conducted by its officers, the level of corruption within the police has significantly declined and the draft bill he also notes will further help towards a reduction of the menace.