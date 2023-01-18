Obi Campaigns In Kaduna, Promises To Restructure Security Architecture

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has promised to restructure the security architecture in order to tackle insecurity in the country if elected the president in the February 25 election.

He made the pledge on Wednesday as his campaign train landed in Kaduna State, two days after his appearance at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom where he discussed his policies with the London think-tank.

“Kaduna State today hosts our best and biggest military formation. Kaduna State is supposed to be most secured place in Nigeria but today, people can’t sleep in Kaduna State with their eyes closed. That is why Datti (Baba-Ahmed) and I will secure and unite Nigeria. We assure you security will come back here again.

“We have insecurity today not because the bandits are more formidable than government but because there is no leadership. We will restructure the security governance architecture. We will get more people into the security system. We will ensure that our security people are well cared for,” Obi said.

Obi also pledged to ensure that the security personnel are well taken care of by insuring their lives so that if anything happens to them on duty, their families will be well taken care of.

“We can no longer allow it when police people are killed, army people are killed and their families go and suffer, we will ensure that they are insured and their families are taken care of if anything happens to them,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said under his watch as president if elected, the vast land in the northern region of the country will be turned into agricultural field, assuring that jobs will be created from there for the many youths who are unemployed.