The Gambia’s Vice President Joof Dies In India

The Vice President of The Gambia, Badara Alieu Joof, is dead.

Announcing the death of his deputy in a tweet on Wednesday, President Adama Barrow said the sad incident took place in India.

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” Barrow tweeted.

Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi. Advertisement — President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) January 18, 2023

According to a statement by the spokesperson of The Gambian Government, Ebrima Sankareh, the death occurred in New Delhi, India early Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Microsoft To Axe 10,000 Employees Over Poor Economy

Sankareh said until his appointment as VP on 4th May 2022, Joof had served in various capacities including Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MOHERST), Permanent Secretary in various ministries across the Government.

He had also served as World Bank Director for West and Central Africa for over a decade a position he would relinquish to take up Cabinet appointment in the new political dispensation.

Joof, 66, was said to have trained as a qualified teacher and taught for years at Nusrat High School in Bundung, The Gambia College in Brikama and The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI).

The statement described late Joof as a scholar of profound intellect, who took a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Bristol, Master’s Degree in English from University of London and Master’s Degree in Developmental Economics from the University of Bath.

It added that he had earlier received a Diploma in Human Rights Studies from the University of Saint Edwards Island, Canada.

He was married to Mrs. Fatou Sonko Joof and the family is blessed with several children, according the the Gambian government.

“President Barrow, who is profoundly shocked by the death of Mr. Joof, remembers his Vice President as a very serious, level-headed, patriotic, dedicated, competent and honest Gambian who spent his entire lifetime trying to improve the lot of mankind.

“He prays to the Almighty Allah that VP Joof is rewarded in the Hereafter for all his kind deeds, his work in improving the lot of Gambians, service to the nation as school teacher and for everything he did for the consolidation of our newly-found democratic dispensation.

“In memory of the late VP Joof, President Barrow has declared a 7-day National Mourning effective today, 18th January, 2023 with all flags flying half Mast.

“Upon arrival, the body of the late VP will be laid in State at the National Assembly for a State Funeral.

“Arrangements related to the funeral will be announced later.

Meanwhile, book of condolences will be opened at the Presidency on Thursday 19th January, 2023,” the statement added.