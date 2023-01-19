Alleged N190m Fraud: Court Fixes Judgement Date For Charges Against Oronsaye

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, has fixed April 5 for judgment in a 27-count fraud charges brought against a former Head of Service of the Federation, Mr Stephen Oronsaye by the Federal Government.

The Judge fixed the date after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’, Oronsaye and others adopted their final addresses for and against the case.

While adopting his final brief of arguments through his counsel, Mr Ade Okeanya-inneh SAN, the former Head of Service of the Federation asked the court to dismiss the entire charges against him.

Oronsaye specifically requested Justice Ekwo to discharge and acquit him from the charges on ground of lack of evidence and merit.

However, Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe prayed the Court to convict the defendants based on the evidence adduced by 21 witnesses who testified in the matter.

Justice Ekwo after taking arguments fixed April 5 to deliver his judgment.

Oronsaye was arraigned alongside the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Mr. Osarenkhoe Afe on a 49 count charge but later reduced to 22.