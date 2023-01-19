Appeal Court Affirms Umo Eno As PDP Gov Candidate In Akwa Ibom

The Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment dismissing the suit challenging the primary that produced Umo Eno as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Akwa Ibom State.

Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court Uyo dismissed the suit filed by one Akan Okon on grounds of forgery.

Okon had prayed the court to disqualify Eno on grounds that he allegedly forged a West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

Justice Okeke dismissed the suit for want of merit and awarded the sum of 15 million naira against the plaintiff.

The judge ruled that Okon’s arguments were based on assumption and that he was unable to prove to the court that Eno’s certificates were forged.

Delivering judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Elfreda William-Dawodu, upheld the judgment of the lower court, except for the award made.

The Appellate court disagreed with the lower court on the award of N15 million made, as it does not portray true jurisprudence.

The award was subsequently reduced by the appellate court to N5 million.