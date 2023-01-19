Queues: Lagos Fixes Timetable For Fuel Stations

The Lagos State Government has fixed timetable for filling stations operating along major roads and traffic-prone areas within the state.

The move is in view of the lingering fuel scarcity across the country, which has continued to affect the free flow of traffic in the state, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

The statement further disclosed that major and Independent Petroleum Marketers whose filling stations are situated on major highways and areas susceptible to traffic will henceforth be allowed to operate only between the hours of 9am to 4pm daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsides.

The government said the move becomes imperative in order to check indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing up to buy petroleum products who oftentimes, park carelessly on the roads and bridges, therefore impeding free flow of traffic.

READ ALSO: Court Strikes Out Suit Against Buhari On NDDC Appointments

It added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Transport Operations Compliance Unit (TOCU) and other Law Enforcement Agencies have been charged to ensure seamless flow of traffic across the State, while admonishing all major and Independent Petroleum Marketers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned.