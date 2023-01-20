Eight APC Supporters Killed In Zamfara Auto Crash, Matawalle Suspends Campaign

No fewer than Eight supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along Gummi – Bukkuyum Road in the Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened last night when the supporters of Governor Bello Matawalle were returning from the APC’s campaign in Gummi when three cars were involved in a head-on collision, killing six people.

Media aide to the governor, Zailani Bappa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. He said the incident forced his principal to suspend his campaign rally in Bukkuyum Local Government Area to mourn the victims.

“Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has suspended his campaign rallies in Bukkuyum Local Government Area to mourn the passing away of eight persons involved in a ghastly accident along Gummi/Bukkuyum last night,” the statement read.

“The accident occurred after Maghrib prayer when three cars were involved in a head-on collision killing six people reportedly involving a newly married couple”.

“Five of the corpses were given a befitting Islamic prayer for the dead after Jummaat prayer in Bukkuyum this afternoon where His Excellency and his entourage were in attendance.”

The governor proceeded to visit the Emir of Bukkuyum, Alhaji Mohammad Usman in his palace and paid his condolence to the families and people of Bukkuyum in general.

He described the incident as one that was designed by Allah.

According to the governor’s spokesman, Matawalle assigned the former Deputy Governor in the State, Ibrahim Wakkala Liman to deliver a special prayer for the victims before departing the palace.