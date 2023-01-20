PDP Dissolves Ekiti Executive Committee, Sets Up Caretaker Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dissolution its Executive Committee in Ekiti State and setting up of Caretaker Committee with immediate effect.

In a statement on Friday, PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the suspension followed recent developments in the South-Western state.

Ologunagba said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

READ ALSO: PDP Suspends Ex-Gov Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others

He said that the NWC approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the party’s affairs for a period of three months effective from Friday, January 20. The Caretaker Committee is expected to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee, according to the statement.

The PDP urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

PDP also asuspended some leaders of the party, including former governor of Enugu State Chimaroke Nnamani. Also suspended are other members of the party in Ekiti State.