Wike Blames APC For Port Harcourt Explosion, Threatens To Stop Atiku’s Campaign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Port Harcourt explosion.

At least three person were reportedly injured when an explosion occurred during the APC governorship campaign at the Rumuwoji Playground in the state capital on Thursday.

Speaking at a campaign rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, Wike exonerated his government and party in the state government from the explosion.

He accused the APC of renting the venue from one faction of the community, prompting a clash with another interest group.

“They went to Etche Tipper Park, one place and held the rally, did anybody stop them? They went to Ikwerre Local Government and held their rally, did anybody stop them?” he asked.

“Why will it now be our business when they go to Rumuwoji playground – a small playground – to go and do rally? They went and paid money when they know the community is in fraction. They now said it is PDP.

“We didn’t do anything when you went to Etche, we didn’t do anything when you went to Ikwerre, it is in Port Harcourt. Does it make sense? If you know you are not prepared for election, go home and rest. We are prepared for the election, and we know we are going to win this election.”

Governor wike also threatened to stop the use of a stadium by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council if the State Director General, Dr. Abiye Sekibo continues to evade protocol.

According to him, approval has been given to PDP PCC to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the State.

He, however explained that the approval granted at no cost to the Presidential Campaign Council, is that the Stadium will be accessible to the council 48 hours to the February 11th, 2023 presidential campaign.

The governor specifically warned that Sekibo has no right to want to take possession of the stadium one month before the date of the stipulated event.

He added, “Let me also use this opportunity to warn Abiye Sekibo, we have made approval for your presidential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, February 11th. You have no right to begin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the stadium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect. Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down.”