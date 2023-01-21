Dissolution Of Ekiti PDP Exco Tyrannic, Will Be Challenged In Court – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an act of tyranny that will be challenged in court.

The governor, who dared the PDP national chairman, Ayu to suspend him or any of the G5 governors, warned that the resort to despotism by the NWC will not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

The Rivers governor stated this on Saturday at the campaign flag-off rally by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

Wike explained that the reason why the dissolution of the Ekiti State working committee will be challenged in court is because there are still members of the PDP who believe in the rule of law and that the party should respect its constitution.

“Let me also use this opportunity to say to Iyorchia Ayu and his team, your dissolving Ekiti State Exco will not help you in anyway. Your suspending people will not help you in anyway. The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal,” he said.

He stressed that the Ayu led NWC resort to tyranny will do more damage to the PDP as far as the 2023 general elections are concerned.

“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.”

The Rivers governor dared Ayu to suspend the G5 governors and see if he could withstand the repercussion.

“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friend. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep? Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Wike urged the electorate in Khana to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, as well as all national and legislative candidates in the 2023 general election in order to consolidate on the achievements of his administration.