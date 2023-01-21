Djokovic Defies Injury In Australian Open Win But Murray Bows Out

“Obviously, I didn’t know how I’m going to feel physically, it was going up and down,” said Djokovic.

“It was an incredible battle, three sets over three hours. Let’s rest up and prepare for the next one.”

Djokovic’s fellow 35-year-old Murray will not join him in the next round, however, as the Briton’s 4:05 am finish eventually caught up with him.

Former number one Murray was clearly feeling the effects of his epic five-setter in round two, which started on Thursday but ended in the early hours of Friday.

The 24th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut won 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 6-4 and faces unseeded Tommy Paul of the United States.