2023 General Elections: Buhari Leads APC Campaign In Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections,President Muhammadu Buhari is set to lead the campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, President Buhari is expected to lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi billed to start at 8.30am.

The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as President Buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to commission the Lekki Deal Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram.

President Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

He is also expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

From Bauchi, the APC, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will take his campaign on Tuesday to Abia state, Ogun state on Wednesday with a stop over in Benue and Taraba States on Thursday before returning to Abuja on Friday for the launching by the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, of the All Farmers Progressive Association and commissioning of tractors for members.