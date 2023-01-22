CAN Condoles With Catholic Church Over Death Of Reverend Father Isaac Achi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condoled with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the entire Catholic faithful in the country on the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, the Parish Priest of St Peter and Paul Church, Kafin-Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, a few days ago.

According to a statement by Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, the President of CAN, Fr. Achi, who was buried on Friday, has “earned his place as a committed servant of God and minister of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ on account of the high standards of ethics and devotion with which he discharged his responsibilities as a religious leader.

“His death is a sad development at a time his parishioners and by extension other Christians in the country can benefit more from his leadership and sense of direction. It is a big loss to the Church in which he played major roles as priest, guardian and philanthropist to many needy members of our society. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts.

“His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of the journey of many believers in Nigeria and the world at large”.

The Christian body while condoling with the entire Catholic Church at this moment of grief, appealed to the authorities to improve the nation’s internal and external security framework to stop future occurrences of such incidents that led to Fr. Achi’s sudden demise.