Elections: ADP’s Sani Pledges To Remove Subsidy, Cushion Effect On Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has pledged to remove fuel subsidy if elected into office.

Sani stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023, a pre-recorded programme that highlights election issues and tracks personalities.

“It is a conundrum of corruption, the manner by which it is given. This is why removal of subsidy, the way it is being given today is between the middlemen, those supplying NNPC the crude oil, they will submit the fake bill of laden and NNPC will facilitate the payments,” he said.

“Then the motorists that suppose to benefit from these products do not get the subsidy. This is what has been happening.”

Sani, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said the petrol subsidy will be removed once he assumes office.

Admitting that the total withdrawal will have an effect on the citizens, Sani explained that he will work out modalities to cushion the effect on the most vulnerable.

He added, “Our government will from day one remove the subsidy. We are not going to leave Nigerians to their fate, to suffer the backslash of the removal of subsidy.”

Since the government announced plans to remove fuel subsidy, Nigerians have had a hard time getting petroleum products at filling stations.

The scarcity has persisted despite the government’s repeated claims it had enough petroleum products in stock. In many parts of the country, operators of filling stations sold at prices higher than the government’s pump price.

As the petrol scarcity across the country continues to linger, oil marketers have accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited of politicising the supply process and making vain promises.