A blast and gunfire has been heard in an ongoing attack at the mayoral offices in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

“Terrorists blasted a vehicle loaded with explosives onto a perimeter wall of the Mogadishu mall which is next to the Banadir administration headquarters,” police officer Abdullahi Mohamed said as witnesses said gunfire was still ringing near the mayor’s office.

AFP