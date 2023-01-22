FIFA Suspends Sri Lanka After Governance ‘Red Notice’

In a letter Sunday, FIFA said the FFSL was suspended "until further notice".

By Channels Television
Updated January 22, 2023
Twitter
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the media during a press conference following the FIFA Council Meetings in Miami, Florida, on March 15, 2019. Infantino on Friday confirmed plans to launch an expanded 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 following a meeting in Miami. The new tournament, which has drawn threats of a boycott from leading European clubs, is to be staged in June-July 2021 instead of the Confederations Cup. RHONA WISE / AFP.
File photo: FIFA President Gianni Infantino. RHONA WISE / AFP.

 

Football’s governing body FIFA has suspended Sri Lanka’s national federation, it said Sunday, a month after issuing it with a “red notice” over governance issues.

That warning came after the Ministry of Sports introduced a raft of regulations that reportedly compromised the autonomy and independence of national sports bodies, including the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL).

This month the FFSL held an election, which reportedly fell short of standards agreed upon with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in which an ally of the sports minister became chair.

READ ALSO: Explosion, Gunfire Near Mayor’s Office In Mogadishu

In a letter Sunday, FIFA said the FFSL was suspended “until further notice”.

The suspension prevents Sri Lanka — which is in the midst of a major economic crisis, blamed partly on corruption — from taking part in international competitions.

Sri Lanka’s men’s team are ranked 207th in the world, and the women’s 155th.

More Stories