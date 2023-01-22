Ikpeazu Condemns Killing Of Policeman In Abia, Pledges To Unmask Culprits

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has condemned the alleged killing of a policeman in Ndiegoro community in the Aba area of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said his principal is worried by the mass arrest of Aba residents by police operatives as a result of the killing.

“The Governor condemns in its totality, any act of hostility against any security agent anywhere in Abia State, let alone the killing of a police officer under any guise whatsoever,” the statement read.

“The peace and security we all enjoy here and which has set Abia State apart as an oasis of peace is largely attributable to the gallantry and commitment of the officers of the different security agencies in the state.”

According to Ikpeazu, it is unacceptable that police officers who strive day and night for the safety of the citizens will receive any form of hostility from Abia residents.

He assured that the state government will work with the Abia State Police Command in fishing out the perpetrators of the heinous act and ensure that they face the law as appropriate.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and order in the area.

Part of the measures, he noted, was to commence talks with all the Commanders of the different security agencies in Abia with a view to bringing the situation under control.

“Innocent citizens must be protected at all costs. That is the position of the Law. All innocent citizens are hereby urged to remain calm and go about their businesses without fear, let nor hindrance,” Ikpeazu added.