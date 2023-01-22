Obi Campaigns In Kano, Urges Youths To Reject Parties That Kept Them In Poverty

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be deceived again by political parties that have kept them in endemic poverty.

He said this while speaking at the Kano Pillars Stadium in Kano during the party’s presidential campaign rally on Sunday.

The former Anambra State governor promised to return Kano, a bubbling commercial city, to its old glory.

According to him, Kano was the reference point in his early days as a trader, but he lamented that the industries, garment factories, and trading hubs like Sabon Gari are no longer the same.

Obi will battle it out with heavyweights like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’ Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar.

But some recent polls have placed the Labour Party candidate ahead of his opponents.