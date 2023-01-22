Yahaya Bello Remains Committed To Tinubu’s Campaign – APC

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has said that Governor Yahaya Bello’s unflinching commitment to the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is not in doubt.

A report in one of the daily newspapers on Sunday claimed that the Kogi governor who is the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council has withdrawn his support for the campaign.

But in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi State APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, the party said the publication was done in bad faith to create distrust, acrimony, and chaos in the party by people who are desperately trying to disparage Bello’s support for Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Obi Campaigns In Kano, Urges Youths To Reject Parties That Kept Them In Poverty

The APC said that aside from winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Tinubu, Bello has effectively mobilized Kogites to deliver not less than 95% Kogi votes to the former Lagos State governor.

It said it is laughable, ludicrous, and unthinkable to insinuate that the man working so hard to deliver massive votes for Tinubu is the one “naysayers would accuse of non-commitment”.

The party said that Bello will continue to work assiduously for the resounding success of Tinubu at the February polls.

See the full statement below: