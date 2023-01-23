2023: Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria, Says Ayade

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only presidential candidate with the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

Governor, Ayade who is the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North made the declaration at Ogoja, the political capital of Cross River North senatorial district during an electioneering campaign.

Ayade said Tinubu would make the infrastructural and economic development of Cross River a priority if elected.

“If Tinubu can fix Lagos, then Tinubu can fix Nigeria,” Ayade echoed.

Speaking at the rally where hundreds of former members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defected to the APC, Ayade urged the people to vote for the APC from top to bottom to reciprocate his achievements in Ogoja, stressing that justice, equity, competence and capacity to deliver demanded that Tinubu and Otu become president and governor respectively.

In a similar vein, the governorship candidate of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu appealed to the people to vote for him and his running mate, Hon. Peter Odey who is an indigene of the area, promising to consolidate on the gains of the Ayade administration.

Senator Otu said indeed, the present government as led by Ayade has left a great foundation for industrialization, adding that all that would be done when he and his compatriot are voted in, will be to build the value chains and the back-stop, adding that with these, the factories will kick off in Cross River State, providing jobs for young men and women.