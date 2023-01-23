I Have No Problem Accepting If I Lose Election, Says Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso says he will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election if it does not turn out to be in his favour.

Kwankwaso, who stated this on Monday at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), however, said the the polls must be free and fair.

“I have no problem with accepting losing election. The best way to accept the 2023 election is by doing the right thing – free, fair and of course credible election,” he said.

The former defence minister also promised to increase the numerical strength of the country’s armed forces, as part of his security strategy.

He engaged with students and management staff of the university on his manifesto, including security, education, youth inclusivity, unemployment, and the economy.

“We have decided and it’s there in our blueprint that we will tackle the issue of insecurity. We are very angry that today, as we’re sitting here, we have so many people, young men and women being kidnapped.

“We will give a lot of opportunity to the young men and women to serve this country as members of the armed forces, members of the police, members of the DSS and so on,” he said.