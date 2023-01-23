Ogun Speaker’s Alleged Corruption Case Adjourned, Again

For the second time in a row, the alleged corruption case against the speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Taiwo Oluomo has been stalled with no reason given for the development.

Speaker Oluomo was first docked before a federal High court in Lagos where he secured bail after he was arrested by the anti graft agency at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, early in September after which the case was transferred to Ogun State.

The hearing was initially scheduled for 21st November 2022 but was allegedly stalled due to pre-election matters.

When asked for the reason for the postponement, one of the EFCC lawyers who didn’t wait to give his name said, “the registrar will tell you the reason.”

Information gathered with the court had it that the case was postponed over claim by the presiding judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, to be ill.

The speaker arrived the court premises around 8:30 am with other three accused facing a nine count charge of corruption, embezzlement, stealing among others.

The adjournment was quietly communicated to lawyers and other parties by court officials around 10:42am. This was after some of the lawyers emerged from the office of the judge.

The anti-graft agency said the speaker and one Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo, and Adeyanju Nimota-Amoke laundered over N2 billion of public funds among themselves.

The EFCC further said the act is against the provision of sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The anti-graft agency has also quizzed and charged the speaker for another missing N900,000,000 public funds allegedly embezzled by the defendants.