Talks With Striking Lagos Airport Unions Ongoing – Ground Handling Firm

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has said that it is engaging striking aviation unions including the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATTSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

NAHCO, in a statement, said it is hopeful that the industrial action by aggrieved workers under the unions will soon be resolved.

Scores of international passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos were stranded on Monday as NAHCO workers embarked on strike. The situation led to the disruption in flight services of many international airlines.

NAHCO, in its statement, acknowledged that some of its clients were being put through a difficult situation by the insistence of some staff to embark on strike action despite a subsisting order of court that restrained them from doing so.

“We regret all the inconveniences,” the company’s Executive Director, Olusola Obabori said, adding that the Company is already engaging the Unions and other stakeholders and are positive the situation would be resolved within hours.

“We understand the power of negotiation. The Company which has arguably the best welfare package among the local players in the aviation industry will do all that is absolutely necessary to make its workforce happy even as it delights its customers,” he said.

“This situation would be resolved speedily as it is detrimental to the staff, the Company and its esteemed clients.”