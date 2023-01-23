Why Captain Enisuoh Is Being Investigated – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, said it is investigating an official of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Captain Warredi Enisuoh.

The EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, however said the case is unrelated to oil pipeline security or his role as Head of Operations in Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

“Enisuoh is under investigation in an alleged case of Money Laundering involving the criminal dissipation of funds in an account held by him but which is the subject of longstanding investigation by the EFCC.

“As an official of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Enisuoh is being prosecuted alongside former Director General of the Agency, Patrick Akpobolokemi for fraudulent conversion of various sums of money belonging to the Agency.

“In the course of that investigation, over $420,000, suspected proceeds of illicit activities, was traced to an account held by him,” he said.

The Commission added that though it had obtained a court order to freeze the account and preserve the funds, Enisuoh in 2018 secured an order of the Court of Appeal to lift the freeze order.

However, the Court of Appeal did not find in favour of Captain Warredi Enisouh that the funds in issue were not proceeds of unlawful activities, Uwujaren said.

See the full statement below: